Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 09
Sep.09 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Gram prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,435 339-405 340-405
Wheat Tukda 00,677 341-411 347-411
Jowar White 063 260-415 320-410
Bajra 0,022 270-365 335-390
PULSES
Gram 00,140 1,200-1,556 1,360-1,590
Udid 0,241 0,955-1,390 1,010-1,330
Moong 0,160 0,775-0,955 0,775-1,017
Tuar 0,097 1,000-1,250 1,115-1,300
Maize 009 320-350 285-375
Vaal Dsshi 045 1,150-1,610 1,105-1,651
Choli 0,040 1,050-1,905 1,150-2,125
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,820-1,830 1,820-1,830
Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150
Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,425 2,400-2,425
Bajra 1,900-1,910 1,930-1,940
Jowar 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
PULSES
Gram 7,950-8,000 7,850-7,900
Gram dal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100
Besan (65-kg bag) 6,900-6,950 6,900-6,950
Tuar 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100
Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100
Moong 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050
Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850
Udid 06,500-06,600 06,500-06,600
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400