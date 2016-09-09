Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 09 Sep.09 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Gram prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,435 339-405 340-405 Wheat Tukda 00,677 341-411 347-411 Jowar White 063 260-415 320-410 Bajra 0,022 270-365 335-390 PULSES Gram 00,140 1,200-1,556 1,360-1,590 Udid 0,241 0,955-1,390 1,010-1,330 Moong 0,160 0,775-0,955 0,775-1,017 Tuar 0,097 1,000-1,250 1,115-1,300 Maize 009 320-350 285-375 Vaal Dsshi 045 1,150-1,610 1,105-1,651 Choli 0,040 1,050-1,905 1,150-2,125 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,820-1,830 1,820-1,830 Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,425 2,400-2,425 Bajra 1,900-1,910 1,930-1,940 Jowar 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 PULSES Gram 7,950-8,000 7,850-7,900 Gram dal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 6,900-6,950 6,900-6,950 Tuar 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 Moong 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Udid 06,500-06,600 06,500-06,600 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400