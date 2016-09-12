Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 12 Sep.12 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. * Udid prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,560 338-410 339-405 Wheat Tukda 00,938 341-413 341-411 Jowar White 064 275-410 260-415 Bajra 0,033 275-320 270-365 PULSES Gram 00,100 1,260-1,550 1,200-1,556 Udid 0,810 0,921-1,270 0,955-1,390 Moong 0,205 0,775-0,975 0,775-0,955 Tuar 0,064 0,930-1,240 1,000-1,250 Maize 011 325-350 320-350 Vaal Dsshi 048 1,050-1,400 1,150-1,610 Choli 0,040 1,010-1,910 1,050-1,905 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,820-1,830 1,820-1,830 Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,425 2,400-2,425 Bajra 1,900-1,910 1,900-1,910 Jowar 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 PULSES Gram 7,850-7,900 7,950-8,000 Gram dal 09,800-09,900 10,000-10,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 6,850-6,900 6,900-6,950 Tuar 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 Moong 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Udid 06,300-06,400 06,500-06,600 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400