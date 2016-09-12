BRIEF-India Grid Trust says to raise 10.12 bln rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 12 Sep.12 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. * Udid prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,560 338-410 339-405 Wheat Tukda 00,938 341-413 341-411 Jowar White 064 275-410 260-415 Bajra 0,033 275-320 270-365 PULSES Gram 00,100 1,260-1,550 1,200-1,556 Udid 0,810 0,921-1,270 0,955-1,390 Moong 0,205 0,775-0,975 0,775-0,955 Tuar 0,064 0,930-1,240 1,000-1,250 Maize 011 325-350 320-350 Vaal Dsshi 048 1,050-1,400 1,150-1,610 Choli 0,040 1,010-1,910 1,050-1,905 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,820-1,830 1,820-1,830 Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,425 2,400-2,425 Bajra 1,900-1,910 1,900-1,910 Jowar 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 PULSES Gram 7,850-7,900 7,950-8,000 Gram dal 09,800-09,900 10,000-10,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 6,850-6,900 6,900-6,950 Tuar 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 Moong 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Udid 06,300-06,400 06,500-06,600 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.