Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 14
Sep.14 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices increased due to thin supply.
* Udid prices improved due to buying support from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,267 340-400 338-410
Wheat Tukda 00,670 322-421 341-413
Jowar White 063 270-410 275-410
Bajra 0,035 270-360 275-320
PULSES
Gram 00,240 1,300-1,612 1,260-1,550
Udid 0,425 0,970-1,415 0,921-1,270
Moong 0,160 0,760-1,010 0,775-0,975
Tuar 0,167 1,165-1,332 0,930-1,240
Maize 035 270-360 325-350
Vaal Dsshi 045 1,150-1,550 1,050-1,400
Choli 0,048 1,075-1,950 1,010-1,910
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,820-1,830 1,820-1,830
Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150
Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,425 2,400-2,425
Bajra 1,900-1,910 1,900-1,910
Jowar 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
PULSES
Gram 8,150-8,200 7,850-7,900
Gram dal 10,300-10,400 09,800-09,900
Besan (65-kg bag) 7,050-7,100 6,850-6,900
Tuar 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100
Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100
Moong 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050
Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850
Udid 06,500-06,600 06,300-06,400
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400