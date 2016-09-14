Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 14 Sep.14 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices increased due to thin supply. * Udid prices improved due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,267 340-400 338-410 Wheat Tukda 00,670 322-421 341-413 Jowar White 063 270-410 275-410 Bajra 0,035 270-360 275-320 PULSES Gram 00,240 1,300-1,612 1,260-1,550 Udid 0,425 0,970-1,415 0,921-1,270 Moong 0,160 0,760-1,010 0,775-0,975 Tuar 0,167 1,165-1,332 0,930-1,240 Maize 035 270-360 325-350 Vaal Dsshi 045 1,150-1,550 1,050-1,400 Choli 0,048 1,075-1,950 1,010-1,910 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,820-1,830 1,820-1,830 Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,425 2,400-2,425 Bajra 1,900-1,910 1,900-1,910 Jowar 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 PULSES Gram 8,150-8,200 7,850-7,900 Gram dal 10,300-10,400 09,800-09,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,050-7,100 6,850-6,900 Tuar 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 Moong 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Udid 06,500-06,600 06,300-06,400 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400