Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 15 Sep.15 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar and Bajri prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Wheat prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Gram prices improved due to retail demand. * Udid prices moved up due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,340 342-403 340-400 Wheat Tukda 00,880 344-451 322-421 Jowar White 072 272-401 270-410 Bajra 0,025 265-365 270-360 PULSES Gram 00,215 1,260-1,671 1,300-1,612 Udid 1,200 1,110-1,512 0,970-1,415 Moong 0,180 0,775-1,000 0,760-1,010 Tuar 0,079 1,100-1,335 1,165-1,332 Maize 011 330-360 270-360 Vaal Dsshi 050 1,250-1,575 1,150-1,550 Choli 0,050 1,080-1,916 1,075-1,950 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,830-1,840 1,820-1,830 Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,400-2,425 Bajra 1,850-1,860 1,900-1,910 Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,200-2,250 PULSES Gram 8,350-8,400 8,150-8,200 Gram dal 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,050-7,100 7,050-7,100 Tuar 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 Moong 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Udid 06,800-06,900 06,500-06,600 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 15 Sep.15 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar and Bajri prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Wheat prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Gram prices improved due to retail demand. * Udid prices moved up due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,340 342-403 340-400 Wheat Tukda 00,880 344-451 322-421 Jowar White 072 272-401 270-410 Bajra 0,025 265-365 270-360 PULSES Gram 00,215 1,260-1,671 1,300-1,612 Udid 1,200 1,110-1,512 0,970-1,415 Moong 0,180 0,775-1,000 0,760-1,010 Tuar 0,079 1,100-1,335 1,165-1,332 Maize 011 330-360 270-360 Vaal Dsshi 050 1,250-1,575 1,150-1,550 Choli 0,050 1,080-1,916 1,075-1,950 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,830-1,840 1,820-1,830 Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,400-2,425 Bajra 1,850-1,860 1,900-1,910 Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,200-2,250 PULSES Gram 8,350-8,400 8,150-8,200 Gram dal 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,050-7,100 7,050-7,100 Tuar 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 Moong 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Udid 06,800-06,900 06,500-06,600 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400