Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 16
Sep.16 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices moved down further due to low retail demand.
* Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills.
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices gained due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,321 341-404 342-403
Wheat Tukda 00,897 343-458 344-451
Jowar White 082 275-400 272-401
Bajra 0,030 260-340 265-365
PULSES
Gram 00,390 1,475-1,752 1,260-1,671
Udid 1,080 1,050-1,530 1,110-1,512
Moong 0,162 0,760-1,058 0,775-1,000
Tuar 0,203 1,100-1,335 1,100-1,335
Maize 015 335-365 330-360
Vaal Dsshi 055 1,100-1,500 1,250-1,575
Choli 0,065 1,075-1,940 1,080-1,916
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,840-1,850 1,830-1,840
Wheat (medium) 2,150-2,175 2,125-2,150
Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475
Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,850-1,860
Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
PULSES
Gram 8,750-8,800 8,350-8,400
Gram dal 10,900-11,000 10,300-10,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 7,350-7,400 7,050-7,100
Tuar 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100
Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100
Moong 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050
Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850
Udid 06,800-06,900 06,800-06,900
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400