Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 16 Sep.16 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices moved down further due to low retail demand. * Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices gained due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,321 341-404 342-403 Wheat Tukda 00,897 343-458 344-451 Jowar White 082 275-400 272-401 Bajra 0,030 260-340 265-365 PULSES Gram 00,390 1,475-1,752 1,260-1,671 Udid 1,080 1,050-1,530 1,110-1,512 Moong 0,162 0,760-1,058 0,775-1,000 Tuar 0,203 1,100-1,335 1,100-1,335 Maize 015 335-365 330-360 Vaal Dsshi 055 1,100-1,500 1,250-1,575 Choli 0,065 1,075-1,940 1,080-1,916 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,840-1,850 1,830-1,840 Wheat (medium) 2,150-2,175 2,125-2,150 Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475 Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,850-1,860 Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 PULSES Gram 8,750-8,800 8,350-8,400 Gram dal 10,900-11,000 10,300-10,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,350-7,400 7,050-7,100 Tuar 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 Moong 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Udid 06,800-06,900 06,800-06,900 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400