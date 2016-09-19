Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 19
Sep.19 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
* Besan prices improved due to thin supply.
* Moong prices gained due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,265 338-400 341-404
Wheat Tukda 00,600 339-403 343-458
Jowar White 075 265-390 275-400
Bajra 0,021 260-350 260-340
PULSES
Gram 00,175 1,300-1,784 1,475-1,752
Udid 0,612 1,110-1,420 1,050-1,530
Moong 0,105 0,780-1,075 0,760-1,058
Tuar 0,100 1,040-1,461 1,100-1,335
Maize 010 340-360 335-365
Vaal Dsshi 023 0,980-1,425 1,100-1,500
Choli 0,050 1,050-1,950 1,075-1,940
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,840-1,850 1,840-1,850
Wheat (medium) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175
Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475
Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810
Jowar 1,950-2,000 2,050-2,100
PULSES
Gram 8,750-8,800 8,750-8,800
Gram dal 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000
Besan (65-kg bag) 7,550-7,600 7,350-7,400
Tuar 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100
Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100
Moong 5,200-5,250 5,000-5,050
Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850
Udid 06,800-06,900 06,800-06,900
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400