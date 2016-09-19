Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 19 Sep.19 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Besan prices improved due to thin supply. * Moong prices gained due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,265 338-400 341-404 Wheat Tukda 00,600 339-403 343-458 Jowar White 075 265-390 275-400 Bajra 0,021 260-350 260-340 PULSES Gram 00,175 1,300-1,784 1,475-1,752 Udid 0,612 1,110-1,420 1,050-1,530 Moong 0,105 0,780-1,075 0,760-1,058 Tuar 0,100 1,040-1,461 1,100-1,335 Maize 010 340-360 335-365 Vaal Dsshi 023 0,980-1,425 1,100-1,500 Choli 0,050 1,050-1,950 1,075-1,940 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,840-1,850 1,840-1,850 Wheat (medium) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175 Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475 Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810 Jowar 1,950-2,000 2,050-2,100 PULSES Gram 8,750-8,800 8,750-8,800 Gram dal 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,550-7,600 7,350-7,400 Tuar 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 Moong 5,200-5,250 5,000-5,050 Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Udid 06,800-06,900 06,800-06,900 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400