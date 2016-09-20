Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 20 Sep.20 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal improved due to thin supply. * Udid prices gained due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,235 342-408 338-400 Wheat Tukda 00,689 343-415 339-403 Jowar White 073 270-415 265-390 Bajra 0,027 260-340 260-350 PULSES Gram 00,325 1,415-1,826 1,300-1,784 Udid 1,100 1,260-1,417 1,110-1,420 Moong 0,205 0,780-1,201 0,780-1,075 Tuar 0,035 0,880-1,370 1,040-1,461 Maize 013 330-370 340-360 Vaal Dsshi 040 0,995-1,320 0,980-1,425 Choli 0,042 1,040-2,300 1,050-1,950 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,840-1,850 1,840-1,850 Wheat (medium) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175 Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475 Bajra 1,770-1,780 1,800-1,810 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 8,950-9,000 8,750-8,800 Gram dal 11,100-11,200 10,900-11,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,850-7,900 7,550-7,600 Tuar 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 Moong 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Udid 07,200-07,300 06,800-06,900 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400