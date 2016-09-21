Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 21
Sep.21 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Gram and Besan prices improved due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,289 349-402 342-408
Wheat Tukda 00,789 341-408 343-415
Jowar White 083 272-410 270-415
Bajra 0,030 270-340 260-340
PULSES
Gram 00,140 1,500-1,811 1,415-1,826
Udid 1,140 1,150-1,418 1,260-1,417
Moong 0,160 0,760-1,101 0,780-1,201
Tuar 0,156 1,250-1,350 0,880-1,370
Maize 014 325-363 330-370
Vaal Dsshi 045 0,995-1,300 0,995-1,320
Choli 0,050 0,925-1,952 1,040-2,300
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,850-1,860 1,840-1,850
Wheat (medium) 2,175-2,200 2,150-2,175
Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475
Bajra 1,770-1,780 1,770-1,780
Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
PULSES
Gram 9,000-9,050 8,950-9,000
Gram dal 11,100-11,200 11,100-11,200
Besan (65-kg bag) 7,900-7,950 7,850-7,900
Tuar 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100
Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100
Moong 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250
Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850
Udid 07,200-07,300 07,200-07,300
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400