Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 21 Sep.21 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram and Besan prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,289 349-402 342-408 Wheat Tukda 00,789 341-408 343-415 Jowar White 083 272-410 270-415 Bajra 0,030 270-340 260-340 PULSES Gram 00,140 1,500-1,811 1,415-1,826 Udid 1,140 1,150-1,418 1,260-1,417 Moong 0,160 0,760-1,101 0,780-1,201 Tuar 0,156 1,250-1,350 0,880-1,370 Maize 014 325-363 330-370 Vaal Dsshi 045 0,995-1,300 0,995-1,320 Choli 0,050 0,925-1,952 1,040-2,300 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,850-1,860 1,840-1,850 Wheat (medium) 2,175-2,200 2,150-2,175 Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475 Bajra 1,770-1,780 1,770-1,780 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 9,000-9,050 8,950-9,000 Gram dal 11,100-11,200 11,100-11,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,900-7,950 7,850-7,900 Tuar 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 Moong 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Udid 07,200-07,300 07,200-07,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400