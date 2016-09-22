Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 22 Sep.22 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Gram prices improved further due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,321 341-403 349-402 Wheat Tukda 00,903 343-411 341-408 Jowar White 098 270-415 272-410 Bajra 0,029 260-343 270-340 PULSES Gram 00,145 1,540-1,800 1,500-1,811 Udid 1,200 1,140-1,459 1,150-1,418 Moong 0,145 0,770-1,206 0,760-1,101 Tuar 0,150 1,050-1,337 1,250-1,350 Maize 013 335-360 325-363 Vaal Dsshi 039 1,050-1,280 0,995-1,300 Choli 0,045 0,980-2,031 0,925-1,952 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,850-1,860 1,850-1,860 Wheat (medium) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475 Bajra 1,730-1,740 1,770-1,780 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 9,100-9,150 9,000-9,050 Gram dal 11,100-11,200 11,100-11,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,900-7,950 7,900-7,950 Tuar 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 Moong 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Udid 07,200-07,300 07,200-07,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400