Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 23
Sep.23 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Gram Daal prices improved due to short supply.
* Udid prices moved up due to buying support from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,278 340-400 341-403
Wheat Tukda 00,664 341-408 343-411
Jowar White 080 270-415 270-415
Bajra 0,025 260-340 260-343
PULSES
Gram 00,133 1,575-1,817 1,540-1,800
Udid 1,050 1,265-1,530 1,140-1,459
Moong 0,132 0,775-1,155 0,770-1,206
Tuar 0,110 1,048-1,380 1,050-1,337
Maize 015 322-363 335-360
Vaal Dsshi 065 1,000-1,250 1,050-1,280
Choli 0,049 0,900-1,920 0,980-2,031
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,850-1,860 1,850-1,860
Wheat (medium) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200
Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475
Bajra 1,730-1,740 1,730-1,740
Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
PULSES
Gram 9,150-9,200 9,100-9,150
Gram dal 11,300-11,400 11,100-11,200
Besan (65-kg bag) 7,900-7,950 7,900-7,950
Tuar 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100
Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100
Moong 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250
Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850
Udid 07,400-07,500 07,200-07,300
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400