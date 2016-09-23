Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 23 Sep.23 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices improved due to short supply. * Udid prices moved up due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,278 340-400 341-403 Wheat Tukda 00,664 341-408 343-411 Jowar White 080 270-415 270-415 Bajra 0,025 260-340 260-343 PULSES Gram 00,133 1,575-1,817 1,540-1,800 Udid 1,050 1,265-1,530 1,140-1,459 Moong 0,132 0,775-1,155 0,770-1,206 Tuar 0,110 1,048-1,380 1,050-1,337 Maize 015 322-363 335-360 Vaal Dsshi 065 1,000-1,250 1,050-1,280 Choli 0,049 0,900-1,920 0,980-2,031 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,850-1,860 1,850-1,860 Wheat (medium) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475 Bajra 1,730-1,740 1,730-1,740 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 9,150-9,200 9,100-9,150 Gram dal 11,300-11,400 11,100-11,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,900-7,950 7,900-7,950 Tuar 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 Moong 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Udid 07,400-07,500 07,200-07,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400