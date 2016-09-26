Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 26 Sep.26 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. * Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills. * Tuar prices improved due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,497 343-411 340-400 Wheat Tukda 00,932 345-420 341-408 Jowar White 070 275-425 270-415 Bajra 0,025 245-335 260-340 PULSES Gram 00,130 1,521-1,785 1,575-1,817 Udid 1,240 1,347-1,525 1,265-1,530 Moong 0,180 0,780-1,152 0,775-1,155 Tuar 0,298 1,150-1,445 1,048-1,380 Maize 012 270-365 322-363 Vaal Dsshi 050 0,950-1,175 1,008-1,250 Choli 0,060 0,950-1,920 0,900-1,920 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,860-1,870 1,850-1,860 Wheat (medium) 2,200-2,225 2,175-2,200 Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475 Bajra 1,730-1,740 1,730-1,740 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 9,000-9,050 9,150-9,200 Gram dal 11,100-11,200 11,300-11,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,900-7,950 7,900-7,950 Tuar 06,400-06,500 06,000-06,100 Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 Moong 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Udid 07,400-07,500 07,400-07,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400