Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 27 Sep.27 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased further due to low retail demand. * Udid prices improved due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,525 342-405 343-411 Wheat Tukda 00,960 345-415 345-420 Jowar White 061 265-400 275-425 Bajra 0,020 247-369 245-335 PULSES Gram 00,140 1,505-1,881 1,521-1,785 Udid 1,300 1,432-1,549 1,347-1,525 Moong 0,195 0,785-1,100 0,780-1,152 Tuar 0,352 1,168-1,392 1,150-1,445 Maize 013 265-360 270-365 Vaal Dsshi 057 0,975-1,250 0,950-1,175 Choli 0,065 0,925-1,935 0,950-1,920 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,860-1,870 1,860-1,870 Wheat (medium) 2,200-2,225 2,200-2,225 Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475 Bajra 1,730-1,740 1,730-1,740 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 8,900-8,950 9,000-9,050 Gram dal 11,100-11,200 11,100-11,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,900-7,950 7,900-7,950 Tuar 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 Moong 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Udid 07,700-07,800 07,400-07,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400