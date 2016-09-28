Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 28
Sep.28 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Gram Daal prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved up due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,497 342-413 342-405
Wheat Tukda 00,887 344-432 345-415
Jowar White 067 268-390 265-400
Bajra 0,025 255-340 247-369
PULSES
Gram 00,390 1,490-1,883 1,505-1,881
Udid 1,820 1,420-1,440 1,432-1,549
Moong 0,180 0,770-1,178 0,785-1,100
Tuar 0,395 1,221-1,346 1,168-1,392
Maize 010 275-363 265-360
Vaal Dsshi 055 0,900-1,200 0,975-1,250
Choli 0,063 0,900-2,000 0,925-1,935
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,860-1,870 1,860-1,870
Wheat (medium) 2,200-2,225 2,200-2,225
Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475
Bajra 1,730-1,740 1,730-1,740
Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
PULSES
Gram 9,000-9,050 8,900-8,950
Gram dal 11,300-11,400 11,100-11,200
Besan (65-kg bag) 7,900-7,950 7,900-7,950
Tuar 06,700-06,800 06,400-06,500
Tuardal 10,500-10,600 10,000-10,100
Moong 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250
Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850
Udid 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400