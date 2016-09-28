Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 28 Sep.28 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices improved due to low arrivals. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved up due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,497 342-413 342-405 Wheat Tukda 00,887 344-432 345-415 Jowar White 067 268-390 265-400 Bajra 0,025 255-340 247-369 PULSES Gram 00,390 1,490-1,883 1,505-1,881 Udid 1,820 1,420-1,440 1,432-1,549 Moong 0,180 0,770-1,178 0,785-1,100 Tuar 0,395 1,221-1,346 1,168-1,392 Maize 010 275-363 265-360 Vaal Dsshi 055 0,900-1,200 0,975-1,250 Choli 0,063 0,900-2,000 0,925-1,935 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,860-1,870 1,860-1,870 Wheat (medium) 2,200-2,225 2,200-2,225 Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475 Bajra 1,730-1,740 1,730-1,740 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 9,000-9,050 8,900-8,950 Gram dal 11,300-11,400 11,100-11,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,900-7,950 7,900-7,950 Tuar 06,700-06,800 06,400-06,500 Tuardal 10,500-10,600 10,000-10,100 Moong 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Udid 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400