Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 29
Sep.29 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Gram and Gram Daal prices firmed up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,378 344-411 342-413
Wheat Tukda 00,910 346-420 344-432
Jowar White 078 270-405 268-390
Bajra 0,028 245-345 255-340
PULSES
Gram 00,240 1,570-1,850 1,490-1,883
Udid 2,150 1,038-1,339 1,420-1,440
Moong 0,180 0,780-1,110 0,770-1,178
Tuar 0,100 1,180-1,339 1,221-1,346
Maize 013 270-370 275-363
Vaal Dsshi 050 0,925-1,300 0,900-1,200
Choli 0,050 1,050-2,175 0,900-2,000
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,840-1,850 1,860-1,870
Wheat (medium) 2,150-2,175 2,200-2,225
Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475
Bajra 1,730-1,740 1,730-1,740
Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
PULSES
Gram 9,100-9,150 9,000-9,050
Gram dal 11,500-11,600 11,300-11,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 7,950-8,000 7,900-7,950
Tuar 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800
Tuardal 10,500-10,600 10,500-10,600
Moong 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250
Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850
Udid 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400