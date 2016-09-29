Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 29 Sep.29 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram and Gram Daal prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,378 344-411 342-413 Wheat Tukda 00,910 346-420 344-432 Jowar White 078 270-405 268-390 Bajra 0,028 245-345 255-340 PULSES Gram 00,240 1,570-1,850 1,490-1,883 Udid 2,150 1,038-1,339 1,420-1,440 Moong 0,180 0,780-1,110 0,770-1,178 Tuar 0,100 1,180-1,339 1,221-1,346 Maize 013 270-370 275-363 Vaal Dsshi 050 0,925-1,300 0,900-1,200 Choli 0,050 1,050-2,175 0,900-2,000 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,840-1,850 1,860-1,870 Wheat (medium) 2,150-2,175 2,200-2,225 Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475 Bajra 1,730-1,740 1,730-1,740 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 9,100-9,150 9,000-9,050 Gram dal 11,500-11,600 11,300-11,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,950-8,000 7,900-7,950 Tuar 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800 Tuardal 10,500-10,600 10,500-10,600 Moong 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Udid 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400