Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 30 Sep.30 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Bajri prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Udid prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. * Gram prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,405 343-413 344-411 Wheat Tukda 00,970 345-421 346-420 Jowar White 078 225-390 270-405 Bajra 0,032 240-345 245-345 PULSES Gram 00,300 1,651-1,913 1,570-1,850 Udid 1,070 1,055-1,330 1,038-1,339 Moong 0,185 0,760-1,150 0,780-1,110 Tuar 0,227 1,040-1,260 1,180-1,329 Maize 011 265-370 270-370 Vaal Dsshi 055 0,850-1,250 0,925-1,300 Choli 0,045 0,985-2,150 1,050-2,175 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,800-1,810 1,840-1,850 Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,150-2,175 Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475 Bajra 1,670-1,680 1,730-1,740 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 9,200-9,250 9,100-9,150 Gram dal 11,500-11,600 11,500-11,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,950-8,000 7,900-7,950 Tuar 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800 Tuardal 10,500-10,600 10,500-10,600 Moong 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Udid 07,300-07,400 07,700-07,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400