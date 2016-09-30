BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 30 Sep.30 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Bajri prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Udid prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. * Gram prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,405 343-413 344-411 Wheat Tukda 00,970 345-421 346-420 Jowar White 078 225-390 270-405 Bajra 0,032 240-345 245-345 PULSES Gram 00,300 1,651-1,913 1,570-1,850 Udid 1,070 1,055-1,330 1,038-1,339 Moong 0,185 0,760-1,150 0,780-1,110 Tuar 0,227 1,040-1,260 1,180-1,329 Maize 011 265-370 270-370 Vaal Dsshi 055 0,850-1,250 0,925-1,300 Choli 0,045 0,985-2,150 1,050-2,175 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,800-1,810 1,840-1,850 Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,150-2,175 Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475 Bajra 1,670-1,680 1,730-1,740 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 9,200-9,250 9,100-9,150 Gram dal 11,500-11,600 11,500-11,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,950-8,000 7,900-7,950 Tuar 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800 Tuardal 10,500-10,600 10,500-10,600 Moong 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Udid 07,300-07,400 07,700-07,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)