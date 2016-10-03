Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 03 Oct.03 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Rice of Basmati quality prices moved down due to sufficient supply. * Gram prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Udid prices improved due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,178 335-408 343-413 Wheat Tukda 00,430 338-418 345-421 Jowar White 075 255-380 225-390 Bajra 0,029 222-305 240-345 PULSES Gram 00,085 1,500-1,951 1,651-1,913 Udid 4,850 1,190-1,490 1,055-1,330 Moong 0,332 0,850-1,084 0,760-1,150 Tuar 0,128 1,055-1,306 1,040-1,260 Maize 015 305-345 265-370 Vaal Dsshi 055 1,095-1,475 0,850-1,250 Choli 0,055 0,950-2,105 0,985-2,150 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810 Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475 Bajra 1,620-1,630 1,670-1,680 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 9,300-9,350 9,200-9,250 Gram dal 11,500-11,600 11,500-11,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,950-8,000 7,950-8,000 Tuar 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800 Tuardal 10,500-10,600 10,500-10,600 Moong 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Udid 07,700-07,800 07,300-07,400 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,300-5,400