Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 04 Oct.04 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices eased due to low retail demand. * Gram prices improved due to thin supply. * Moong prices moved up due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,180 335-401 335-408 Wheat Tukda 00,388 339-404 338-418 Jowar White 080 280-370 255-380 Bajra 0,025 235-340 222-305 PULSES Gram 00,108 1,505-1,975 1,500-1,951 Udid 2,001 1,150-1,430 1,190-1,490 Moong 0,189 0,800-1,075 0,850-1,084 Tuar 0,100 1,058-1,310 1,055-1,306 Maize 010 265-360 305-345 Vaal Dsshi 032 0,980-1,375 1,095-1,475 Choli 0,040 0,850-2,135 0,950-2,105 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810 Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475 Bajra 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 9,350-9,400 9,300-9,350 Gram dal 11,500-11,600 11,500-11,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,950-8,000 7,950-8,000 Tuar 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800 Tuardal 10,500-10,600 10,500-10,600 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,200-5,250 Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Udid 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100