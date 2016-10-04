Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 04
Oct.04 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Gram prices improved due to thin supply.
* Moong prices moved up due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,180 335-401 335-408
Wheat Tukda 00,388 339-404 338-418
Jowar White 080 280-370 255-380
Bajra 0,025 235-340 222-305
PULSES
Gram 00,108 1,505-1,975 1,500-1,951
Udid 2,001 1,150-1,430 1,190-1,490
Moong 0,189 0,800-1,075 0,850-1,084
Tuar 0,100 1,058-1,310 1,055-1,306
Maize 010 265-360 305-345
Vaal Dsshi 032 0,980-1,375 1,095-1,475
Choli 0,040 0,850-2,135 0,950-2,105
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810
Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125
Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475
Bajra 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,950-2,000
PULSES
Gram 9,350-9,400 9,300-9,350
Gram dal 11,500-11,600 11,500-11,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 7,950-8,000 7,950-8,000
Tuar 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800
Tuardal 10,500-10,600 10,500-10,600
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,200-5,250
Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850
Udid 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100