Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 05
Oct.05 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to short supply.
* Tuar prices moved up due to low arrivals.
* Rice prices firmed up due to retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,195 336-403 335-401
Wheat Tukda 00,290 341-410 339-404
Jowar White 065 295-400 280-370
Bajra 0,033 240-335 235-340
PULSES
Gram 00,090 1,525-1,991 1,505-1,975
Udid 1,423 1,125-1,475 1,150-1,430
Moong 0,165 0,841-1,111 0,800-1,075
Tuar 0,134 1,050-1,306 1,058-1,310
Maize 014 268-365 265-360
Vaal Dsshi 040 0,955-1,350 0,980-1,375
Choli 0,065 0,850-2,057 0,850-2,135
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810
Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125
Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475
Bajra 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 9,550-9,600 9,350-9,400
Gram dal 11,900-12,000 11,500-11,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 80950-8,100 7,950-8,000
Tuar 06,900-07,000 06,700-06,800
Tuardal 10,500-10,600 10,500-10,600
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850
Udid 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100