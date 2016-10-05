Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 05 Oct.05 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to short supply. * Tuar prices moved up due to low arrivals. * Rice prices firmed up due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,195 336-403 335-401 Wheat Tukda 00,290 341-410 339-404 Jowar White 065 295-400 280-370 Bajra 0,033 240-335 235-340 PULSES Gram 00,090 1,525-1,991 1,505-1,975 Udid 1,423 1,125-1,475 1,150-1,430 Moong 0,165 0,841-1,111 0,800-1,075 Tuar 0,134 1,050-1,306 1,058-1,310 Maize 014 268-365 265-360 Vaal Dsshi 040 0,955-1,350 0,980-1,375 Choli 0,065 0,850-2,057 0,850-2,135 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810 Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475 Bajra 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 9,550-9,600 9,350-9,400 Gram dal 11,900-12,000 11,500-11,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 80950-8,100 7,950-8,000 Tuar 06,900-07,000 06,700-06,800 Tuardal 10,500-10,600 10,500-10,600 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Udid 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100