Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 06
Oct.06 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Gram prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Moong Daal prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,195 338-402 336-403
Wheat Tukda 00,430 341-425 341-410
Jowar White 072 295-395 295-400
Bajra 0,025 240-325 240-335
PULSES
Gram 00,200 1,525-2,100 1,525-1,991
Udid 2,850 1,140-1,460 1,125-1,475
Moong 0,170 0,811-1,032 0,841-1,111
Tuar 0,040 1,105-1,300 1,050-1,306
Maize 012 290-345 268-365
Vaal Dsshi 039 0,850-1,275 0,955-1,350
Choli 0,045 0,905-2,150 0,850-2,057
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810
Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125
Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475
Bajra 1,600-1,610 1,620-1,630
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 9,600-9,650 9,550-9,600
Gram dal 11,900-12,000 11,900-12,000
Besan (65-kg bag) 80950-8,100 8,050-8,100
Tuar 06,900-07,000 06,900-07,000
Tuardal 10,500-10,600 10,500-10,600
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,000-6,050 5,800-5,850
Udid 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650
Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100