Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 06 Oct.06 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Gram prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Moong Daal prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,195 338-402 336-403 Wheat Tukda 00,430 341-425 341-410 Jowar White 072 295-395 295-400 Bajra 0,025 240-325 240-335 PULSES Gram 00,200 1,525-2,100 1,525-1,991 Udid 2,850 1,140-1,460 1,125-1,475 Moong 0,170 0,811-1,032 0,841-1,111 Tuar 0,040 1,105-1,300 1,050-1,306 Maize 012 290-345 268-365 Vaal Dsshi 039 0,850-1,275 0,955-1,350 Choli 0,045 0,905-2,150 0,850-2,057 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810 Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475 Bajra 1,600-1,610 1,620-1,630 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 9,600-9,650 9,550-9,600 Gram dal 11,900-12,000 11,900-12,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 80950-8,100 8,050-8,100 Tuar 06,900-07,000 06,900-07,000 Tuardal 10,500-10,600 10,500-10,600 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,000-6,050 5,800-5,850 Udid 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100