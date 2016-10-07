Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 07 Oct.07 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices gained further due to short supply. * Moong prices moved up due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,230 339-410 338-402 Wheat Tukda 00,544 343-441 341-425 Jowar White 080 255-390 295-395 Bajra 0,035 235-330 240-325 PULSES Gram 00,225 1,505-2,122 1,525-2,100 Udid 3,150 1,125-1,475 1,140-1,460 Moong 0,241 0,840-1,091 0,811-1,032 Tuar 0,030 1,100-1,341 1,105-1,300 Maize 014 280-370 290-345 Vaal Dsshi 040 0,825-1,225 0,850-1,275 Choli 0,050 1,025-2,075 0,905-2,150 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,800-1,810 Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,100-2,125 Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475 Bajra 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 9,950-10,000 9,600-9,650 Gram dal 12,300-12,400 11,900-12,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 8,250-8,300 8,050-8,100 Tuar 06,900-07,000 06,900-07,000 Tuardal 10,500-10,600 10,500-10,600 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050 Udid 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100