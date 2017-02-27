Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 27
Feb.27 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved down due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,630 295-330 290-355
Wheat Tukda 01,520 300-392 300-400
Jowar White 560 320-540 320-550
Bajra 0,035 240-310 227-340
PULSES
Gram 01,000 0,840-0,865 0,880-0,927
Udid 1,000 0,700-1,050 0,800-1,060
Moong 0,200 0,750-0,850 0,718-0,877
Tuar 0,875 0,650-0,840 0,725-0,820
Maize 013 260-330 275-342
Vaal Deshi 355 0,625-1,010 0,725-0,925
Choli 0,043 0,705-1,342 0,750-1,525
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,700-1,710
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,175-2,200
Bajra 1,760-1,770 1,760-1,770
Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650
PULSES
Gram 04,800-04,900 04,900-05,000
Gram dal 06,100-06,200 06,300-06,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,650-4,750 4,650-4,750
Tuar 04,100-04,200 04,100-04,200
Tuardal 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Udid 05,200-05,300 05,200-05,300
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Basmati Best 7,900-8,000
07,900-08,000
Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600