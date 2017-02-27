Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 27 Feb.27 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,630 295-330 290-355 Wheat Tukda 01,520 300-392 300-400 Jowar White 560 320-540 320-550 Bajra 0,035 240-310 227-340 PULSES Gram 01,000 0,840-0,865 0,880-0,927 Udid 1,000 0,700-1,050 0,800-1,060 Moong 0,200 0,750-0,850 0,718-0,877 Tuar 0,875 0,650-0,840 0,725-0,820 Maize 013 260-330 275-342 Vaal Deshi 355 0,625-1,010 0,725-0,925 Choli 0,043 0,705-1,342 0,750-1,525 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,700-1,710 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,760-1,770 1,760-1,770 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 04,800-04,900 04,900-05,000 Gram dal 06,100-06,200 06,300-06,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,650-4,750 4,650-4,750 Tuar 04,100-04,200 04,100-04,200 Tuardal 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Udid 05,200-05,300 05,200-05,300 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 07,900-08,000 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600