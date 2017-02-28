Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 28 Feb.28 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved down due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,490 305-340 295-330 Wheat Tukda 01,520 307-405 300-392 Jowar White 585 320-525 320-540 Bajra 0,040 235-320 240-310 PULSES Gram 02,500 0,835-0,875 0,840-0,865 Udid 1,050 0,710-1,089 0,700-1,050 Moong 0,050 0,750-0,860 0,750-0,850 Tuar 0,750 0,640-0,820 0,650-0,840 Maize 015 255-333 260-330 Vaal Deshi 200 0,700-0,900 0,625-1,010 Choli 0,040 0,750-1,355 0,705-1,342 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Bajra 1,760-1,770 1,760-1,770 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 04,700-04,800 04,800-04,900 Gram dal 05,900-06,000 06,100-06,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,550-4,650 4,650-4,750 Tuar 03,900-04,000 04,100-04,200 Tuardal 06,700-06,800 07,000-07,100 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Udid 05,200-05,300 05,200-05,300 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 07,900-08,000 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600