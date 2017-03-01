Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 01 Mar.01 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Besan and Gram Daal prices moved down due to supply pressure. * Tuar Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,460 306-344 305-340 Wheat Tukda 01,540 305-419 307-405 Jowar White 690 280-535 320-525 Bajra 0,050 220-315 235-320 PULSES Gram 03,600 0,830-0,900 0,835-0,875 Udid 0,730 0,760-1,066 0,710-1,089 Moong 0,075 0,725-0,875 0,750-0,860 Tuar 1,000 0,690-0,770 0,640-0,820 Maize 020 270-310 255-333 Vaal Deshi 225 0,600-0,870 0,700-0,900 Choli 0,035 0,735-1,365 0,750-1,355 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Bajra 1,760-1,770 1,760-1,770 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 04,700-04,800 04,700-04,800 Gram dal 05,800-05,900 05,900-06,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,500 4,550-4,650 Tuar 03,900-04,000 03,900-04,000 Tuardal 06,500-06,600 06,700-06,800 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Udid 05,200-05,300 05,200-05,300 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 07,900-08,000 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600