Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 02 Mar.02 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to increased arrivals. * Moong and Moong Daal prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,710 307-338 306-344 Wheat Tukda 01,720 308-424 305-419 Jowar White 685 275-545 280-535 Bajra 0,035 240-310 220-315 PULSES Gram 03,720 0,840-0,945 0,830-0,900 Udid 0,750 0,750-1,070 0,760-1,066 Moong 0,050 0,650-0,850 0,725-0,875 Tuar 0,700 0,700-0,825 0,690-0,770 Maize 015 272-320 270-310 Vaal Deshi 250 0,700-0,925 0,600-0,870 Choli 0,042 0,740-1,405 0,735-1,365 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,125-2,150 Bajra 1,760-1,770 1,760-1,770 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 04,700-04,800 04,700-04,800 Gram dal 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Tuar 04,200-04,300 03,900-04,000 Tuardal 06,500-06,600 06,500-06,600 Moong 4,300-4,350 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,200-5,250 5,400-5,450 Udid 05,200-05,300 05,200-05,300 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 07,900-08,000 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600