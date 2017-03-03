Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 03 Mar.03 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased up due to low retail demand. * Gram prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,870 306-340 307-338 Wheat Tukda 02,020 305-432 308-424 Jowar White 730 265-540 275-545 Bajra 0,040 225-315 240-310 PULSES Gram 03,600 0,850-0,993 0,840-0,945 Udid 0,950 0,750-1,090 0,750-1,070 Moong 0,100 0,700-0,900 0,650-0,850 Tuar 0,850 0,750-0,821 0,700-0,825 Maize 020 273-330 272-320 Vaal Deshi 325 0,650-0,925 0,700-0,925 Choli 0,040 0,725-1,611 0,740-1,405 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,720-1,730 1,760-1,770 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 04,900-05,000 04,700-04,800 Gram dal 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Tuar 04,200-04,300 04,200-04,300 Tuardal 06,500-06,600 06,500-06,600 Moong 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Moongdal 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Udid 05,200-05,300 05,200-05,300 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 07,900-08,000 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600