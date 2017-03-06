Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 06
Mar.06 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to buying enquiries from flour mills.
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices moved up due to festival demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,470 300-350 306-340
Wheat Tukda 03,490 395-490 305-432
Jowar White 425 325-540 265-540
Bajra 0,030 225-320 225-315
PULSES
Gram 06,390 0,840-0,939 0,850-0,993
Udid 0,850 0,700-1,080 0,750-1,090
Moong 0,100 0,700-0,925 0,700-0,900
Tuar 0,800 0,700-0,845 0,750-0,821
Maize 014 250-339 273-330
Vaal Deshi 325 0,651-0,900 0,650-0,925
Choli 0,038 0,725-1,535 0,725-1,611
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,610-1,620
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,850-1,875
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125
Bajra 1,720-1,730 1,720-1,730
Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650
PULSES
Gram 05,100-05,200 04,900-05,000
Gram dal 06,000-06,100 05,800-05,900
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,500-4,600 4,400-4,500
Tuar 04,200-04,300 04,200-04,300
Tuardal 06,500-06,600 06,500-06,600
Moong 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Moongdal 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250
Udid 05,200-05,300 05,200-05,300
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Basmati Best 7,900-8,000
Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600