Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 07 Mar.07 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to higher arrivals. * Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to festival demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,440 308-348 300-350 Wheat Tukda 06,310 309-425 395-490 Jowar White 495 330-542 325-540 Bajra 0,035 240-310 225-320 PULSES Gram 05,490 0,895-0,960 0,840-0,939 Udid 0,550 0,750-1,070 0,700-1,080 Moong 0,065 0,705-0,921 0,700-0,925 Tuar 0,625 0,751-0,825 0,700-0,845 Maize 013 270-335 250-339 Vaal Deshi 380 0,675-0,950 0,651-0,900 Choli 0,042 0,750-1,505 0,725-1,535 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,590-1,600 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,720-1,730 1,720-1,730 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 05,100-05,200 05,100-05,200 Gram dal 06,300-06,400 06,000-06,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,550-4,650 4,500-4,600 Tuar 04,200-04,300 04,200-04,300 Tuardal 06,500-06,600 06,500-06,600 Moong 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Moongdal 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Udid 05,200-05,300 05,200-05,300 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 07,900-08,000 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600