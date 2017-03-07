Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 07
Mar.07 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices dropped due to higher arrivals.
* Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to festival demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,440 308-348 300-350
Wheat Tukda 06,310 309-425 395-490
Jowar White 495 330-542 325-540
Bajra 0,035 240-310 225-320
PULSES
Gram 05,490 0,895-0,960 0,840-0,939
Udid 0,550 0,750-1,070 0,700-1,080
Moong 0,065 0,705-0,921 0,700-0,925
Tuar 0,625 0,751-0,825 0,700-0,845
Maize 013 270-335 250-339
Vaal Deshi 380 0,675-0,950 0,651-0,900
Choli 0,042 0,750-1,505 0,725-1,535
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,590-1,600 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125
Bajra 1,720-1,730 1,720-1,730
Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650
PULSES
Gram 05,100-05,200 05,100-05,200
Gram dal 06,300-06,400 06,000-06,100
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,550-4,650 4,500-4,600
Tuar 04,200-04,300 04,200-04,300
Tuardal 06,500-06,600 06,500-06,600
Moong 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Moongdal 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250
Udid 05,200-05,300 05,200-05,300
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Basmati Best 7,900-8,000
07,900-08,000
Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600