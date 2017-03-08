Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 08 Mar.08 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down further due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram and Gram Daal prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,950 305-350 308-348 Wheat Tukda 02,790 306-435 309-425 Jowar White 495 325-540 330-542 Bajra 0,030 225-315 240-310 PULSES Gram 06,090 0,870-1,009 0,895-0,960 Udid 0,750 0,750-1,100 0,750-1,070 Moong 0,100 0,700-0,900 0,705-0,921 Tuar 0,700 0,761-0,845 0,751-0,825 Maize 014 265-340 270-335 Vaal Deshi 375 0,600-0,800 0,675-0,950 Choli 0,040 0,810-1,510 0,750-1,505 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,590-1,600 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,825-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,720-1,730 1,720-1,730 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 05,200-05,300 05,100-05,200 Gram dal 06,400-06,500 06,300-06,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,550-4,650 4,550-4,650 Tuar 04,200-04,300 04,200-04,300 Tuardal 06,500-06,600 06,500-06,600 Moong 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Moongdal 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Udid 05,400-05,500 05,200-05,300 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 07,900-08,000 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600