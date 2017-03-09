Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 09 Mar.09 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to festival demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,940 306-346 305-350 Wheat Tukda 03,325 305-444 306-435 Jowar White 505 270-535 325-540 Bajra 0,035 240-310 225-315 PULSES Gram 05,140 0,875-1,008 0,870-1,009 Udid 0,350 0,780-1,089 0,750-1,100 Moong 0,100 0,700-0,905 0,700-0,900 Tuar 0,925 0,760-0,814 0,761-0,845 Maize 014 270-330 265-340 Vaal Deshi 100 0,550-0,900 0,600-0,800 Choli 0,045 0,735-1,495 0,810-1,510 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,720-1,730 1,720-1,730 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 05,300-05,400 05,200-05,300 Gram dal 06,600-06,700 06,400-06,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,600-4,700 4,550-4,650 Tuar 04,200-04,300 04,200-04,300 Tuardal 06,500-06,600 06,500-06,600 Moong 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Moongdal 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Udid 05,400-05,500 05,400-05,500 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 07,900-08,000 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600