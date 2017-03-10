Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 10 Mar.10 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals. * Udid prices moved up due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,140 303-355 306-346 Wheat Tukda 03,960 304-455 305-444 Jowar White 555 267-540 270-535 Bajra 0,040 240-300 240-310 PULSES Gram 05,390 0,840-0,984 0,875-1,008 Udid 0,830 0,950-1,150 0,780-1,089 Moong 0,100 0,750-0,921 0,700-0,905 Tuar 0,900 0,740-0,836 0,760-0,814 Maize 013 277-320 270-330 Vaal Deshi 125 0,700-0,950 0,550-0,900 Choli 0,040 0,775-1,581 0,735-1,495 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,775-1,800 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,720-1,730 1,720-1,730 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 05,300-05,400 05,300-05,400 Gram dal 06,600-06,700 06,600-06,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Tuar 04,200-04,300 04,200-04,300 Tuardal 06,500-06,600 06,500-06,600 Moong 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Moongdal 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Udid 05,600-05,700 05,400-05,500 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 07,900-08,000 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600