Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 14 Mar.14 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved due to thin supply. * Gram prices moved up due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,820 304-355 303-355 Wheat Tukda 05,900 303-458 304-455 Jowar White 470 280-560 267-540 Bajra 0,040 265-315 240-300 PULSES Gram 01,950 0,940-1,004 0,840-0,984 Udid 0,450 0,850-1,168 0,950-1,150 Moong 0,050 0,800-0,975 0,750-0,921 Tuar 0,500 0,700-0,821 0,740-0,836 Maize 016 260-345 277-320 Vaal Deshi 165 0,560-0,750 0,700-0,950 Choli 0,040 0,950-1,325 0,775-1,581 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,760-1,770 1,720-1,730 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 05,400-05,500 05,300-05,400 Gram dal 06,600-06,700 06,600-06,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Tuar 04,200-04,300 04,200-04,300 Tuardal 06,500-06,600 06,500-06,600 Moong 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Moongdal 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Udid 05,600-05,700 05,600-05,700 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 07,900-08,000 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600