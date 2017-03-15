Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 15 Mar.15 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to higher arrivals. * Udid prices gained due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,680 304-354 304-355 Wheat Tukda 06,620 303-448 303-458 Jowar White 400 275-550 280-560 Bajra 0,035 235-320 265-315 PULSES Gram 05,150 0,920-1,006 0,940-1,004 Udid 0,400 0,900-1,175 0,850-1,168 Moong 0,100 0,800-1,040 0,800-0,975 Tuar 0,600 0,750-0,820 0,700-0,821 Maize 011 265-340 260-345 Vaal Deshi 175 0,575-0,775 0,560-0,750 Choli 0,035 0,975-1,350 0,950-1,325 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,580-1,590 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,825-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,760-1,770 1,760-1,770 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 05,400-05,500 05,400-05,500 Gram dal 06,600-06,700 06,600-06,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Tuar 04,200-04,300 04,200-04,300 Tuardal 06,500-06,600 06,500-06,600 Moong 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Moongdal 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Udid 05,700-05,800 05,600-05,700 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 07,900-08,000 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600