Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 15
Mar.15 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to higher arrivals.
* Udid prices gained due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,680 304-354 304-355
Wheat Tukda 06,620 303-448 303-458
Jowar White 400 275-550 280-560
Bajra 0,035 235-320 265-315
PULSES
Gram 05,150 0,920-1,006 0,940-1,004
Udid 0,400 0,900-1,175 0,850-1,168
Moong 0,100 0,800-1,040 0,800-0,975
Tuar 0,600 0,750-0,820 0,700-0,821
Maize 011 265-340 260-345
Vaal Deshi 175 0,575-0,775 0,560-0,750
Choli 0,035 0,975-1,350 0,950-1,325
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,580-1,590
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,825-1,850
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125
Bajra 1,760-1,770 1,760-1,770
Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650
PULSES
Gram 05,400-05,500 05,400-05,500
Gram dal 06,600-06,700 06,600-06,700
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Tuar 04,200-04,300 04,200-04,300
Tuardal 06,500-06,600 06,500-06,600
Moong 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Moongdal 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250
Udid 05,700-05,800 05,600-05,700
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Basmati Best 7,900-8,000
07,900-08,000
Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600