Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 16
Mar.16 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices dropped due to supply pressure.
* Tuar Daal prices firmed up due to retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,860 302-358 304-354
Wheat Tukda 07,440 304-454 303-448
Jowar White 400 265-540 275-550
Bajra 0,025 230-350 235-320
PULSES
Gram 04,520 0,880-0,970 0,920-1,006
Udid 0,500 0,915-1,170 0,900-1,175
Moong 0,150 0,750-1,000 0,800-1,040
Tuar 0,700 0,700-0,810 0,750-0,820
Maize 010 260-325 265-340
Vaal Deshi 180 0,580-0,785 0,575-0,775
Choli 0,040 0,980-1,350 0,975-1,350
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125
Bajra 1,760-1,770 1,760-1,770
Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650
PULSES
Gram 05,200-05,300 05,400-05,500
Gram dal 06,600-06,700 06,600-06,700
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Tuar 04,200-04,300 04,200-04,300
Tuardal 06,700-06,800 06,500-06,600
Moong 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Moongdal 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250
Udid 05,700-05,800 05,700-05,800
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Basmati Best 7,900-8,000
07,900-08,000
Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600