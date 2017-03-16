Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 16 Mar.16 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices dropped due to supply pressure. * Tuar Daal prices firmed up due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,860 302-358 304-354 Wheat Tukda 07,440 304-454 303-448 Jowar White 400 265-540 275-550 Bajra 0,025 230-350 235-320 PULSES Gram 04,520 0,880-0,970 0,920-1,006 Udid 0,500 0,915-1,170 0,900-1,175 Moong 0,150 0,750-1,000 0,800-1,040 Tuar 0,700 0,700-0,810 0,750-0,820 Maize 010 260-325 265-340 Vaal Deshi 180 0,580-0,785 0,575-0,775 Choli 0,040 0,980-1,350 0,975-1,350 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,760-1,770 1,760-1,770 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 05,200-05,300 05,400-05,500 Gram dal 06,600-06,700 06,600-06,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Tuar 04,200-04,300 04,200-04,300 Tuardal 06,700-06,800 06,500-06,600 Moong 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Moongdal 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Udid 05,700-05,800 05,700-05,800 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 07,900-08,000 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600