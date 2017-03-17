Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 17 Mar.17 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices moved down due to sufficient supply. * Wheat prices improved due to buying enquiries from flour mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,920 303-359 302-358 Wheat Tukda 07,880 302-453 304-454 Jowar White 380 260-545 265-540 Bajra 0,030 225-320 230-350 PULSES Gram 04,790 0,890-1,000 0,880-0,970 Udid 0,600 0,850-1,130 0,915-1,170 Moong 0,075 0,800-1,050 0,750-1,000 Tuar 1,000 0,750-0,820 0,700-0,810 Maize 013 280-330 260-325 Vaal Deshi 185 0,600-0,900 0,580-0,785 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,980-1,350 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,590-1,600 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,760-1,770 1,760-1,770 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 05,000-05,100 05,200-05,300 Gram dal 06,600-06,700 06,600-06,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Tuar 04,200-04,300 04,200-04,300 Tuardal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800 Moong 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Moongdal 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Udid 05,700-05,800 05,700-05,800 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 07,900-08,000 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600