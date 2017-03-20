Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 20 Mar.20 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to higher arrivals. * Tuar and Tuar Daal firmed up due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 05,500 304-356 303-359 Wheat Tukda 09,500 305-455 302-453 Jowar White 360 310-540 260-545 Bajra 0,030 220-290 225-320 PULSES Gram 09,950 0,910-1,043 0,890-1,000 Udid 0,550 0,800-1,169 0,850-1,130 Moong 0,150 0,800-1,050 0,800-1,050 Tuar 1,000 0,730-0,836 0,750-0,820 Maize 017 270-330 280-330 Vaal Deshi 185 0,615-0,950 0,600-0,900 Choli 0,050 0,950-1,580 0,980-1,350 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,590-1,600 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,760-1,770 1,760-1,770 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 05,000-05,100 05,000-05,100 Gram dal 06,600-06,700 06,600-06,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Tuar 04,400-04,500 04,200-04,300 Tuardal 06,800-06,900 06,700-06,800 Moong 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Moongdal 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Udid 05,700-05,800 05,700-05,800 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 07,900-08,000 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600