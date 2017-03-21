Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 21 Mar.21 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to retail demand. * Udid prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 04,300 302-361 304-356 Wheat Tukda 08,700 303-455 305-455 Jowar White 375 280-530 310-540 Bajra 0,035 220-310 220-290 PULSES Gram 06,470 0,920-1,051 0,910-1,043 Udid 0,450 0,951-1,160 0,800-1,169 Moong 0,100 0,800-1,100 0,800-1,050 Tuar 0,800 0,750-0,845 0,730-0,836 Maize 018 270-320 270-330 Vaal Deshi 190 0,600-0,950 0,615-0,950 Choli 0,045 0,900-1,600 0,950-1,580 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,760-1,770 1,760-1,770 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 05,200-05,300 05,000-05,100 Gram dal 06,800-06,900 06,600-06,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,700-4,800 4,600-4,700 Tuar 04,400-04,500 04,400-04,500 Tuardal 06,800-06,900 06,800-06,900 Moong 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Moongdal 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,700-05,800 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 07,900-08,000 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600