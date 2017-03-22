Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 22 Mar.22 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices gained further due to retail demand. * Moong prices firmed up due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 04,700 303-356 302-361 Wheat Tukda 09,300 304-454 303-455 Jowar White 373 275-540 280-530 Bajra 0,037 225-315 220-310 PULSES Gram 06,345 0,950-1,110 0,920-1,051 Udid 0,500 0,950-1,235 0,951-1,160 Moong 0,100 0,900-1,140 0,800-1,100 Tuar 1,200 0,725-0,825 0,750-0,845 Maize 015 265-325 270-320 Vaal Deshi 195 0,700-0,860 0,600-0,950 Choli 0,037 0,850-1,635 0,900-1,600 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,760-1,770 1,760-1,770 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 05,500-05,600 05,200-05,300 Gram dal 07,200-07,300 06,800-06,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,800-4,900 4,700-4,800 Tuar 04,400-04,500 04,400-04,500 Tuardal 06,800-06,900 06,800-06,900 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,300-4,350 Moongdal 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 07,900-08,000 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600