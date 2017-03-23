Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 23 Mar.23 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 04,600 302-363 303-356 Wheat Tukda 09,400 303-462 304-454 Jowar White 365 280-545 275-540 Bajra 0,035 230-315 225-315 PULSES Gram 05,690 1,010-1,153 0,950-1,110 Udid 0,700 0,950-1,270 0,950-1,235 Moong 0,150 0,900-1,125 0,900-1,140 Tuar 0,725 0,750-0,900 0,725-0,825 Maize 010 272-330 265-325 Vaal Deshi 180 0,725-0,925 0,700-0,860 Choli 0,030 0,850-1,675 0,850-1,635 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,580-1,590 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,825-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,760-1,770 1,760-1,770 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 05,800-05,900 05,500-05,600 Gram dal 07,700-07,800 07,200-07,300 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,000-5,100 4,800-4,900 Tuar 04,600-04,700 04,400-04,500 Tuardal 07,000-07,100 06,800-06,900 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 07,900-08,000 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600