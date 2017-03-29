Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 29 Mar.29 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to thin supply. Sentiment was firm as government imposed 10 percent import duty. * Tuar Daal prices moved up due to retail demand. * No arrivals of commodities recorded as Rajkot market yard is closed on account of financial year ending holidays. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 304-350 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 305-446 Jowar White 000 000-000 283-525 Bajra 0,000 000-000 225-310 PULSES Gram 00,000 0,000-0,000 1,100-1,160 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,900-1,240 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,800-1,150 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,700-0,875 Maize 000 000-000 270-335 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,750-0,950 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,750-1,575 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,580-1,590 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,825-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,760-1,770 1,760-1,770 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Gram dal 07,500-07,600 07,500-07,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Tuar 04,600-04,700 04,600-04,700 Tuardal 07,500-07,600 07,400-07,500 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 07,900-08,000 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600