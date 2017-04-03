Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 03 Apr.03 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to thin supply. * Moong prices moved up due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 05,000 295-340 304-350 Wheat Tukda 13,000 305-425 305-446 Jowar White 125 240-520 283-525 Bajra 0,020 220-290 225-310 PULSES Gram 05,675 1,060-1,168 1,100-1,160 Udid 1,400 0,850-1,260 0,900-1,240 Moong 0,150 0,975-1,100 0,800-1,150 Tuar 1,100 0,800-0,970 0,700-0,875 Maize 012 280-320 270-335 Vaal Deshi 075 0,650-0,895 0,750-0,950 Choli 0,020 0,875-1,500 0,750-1,575 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,710-1,720 1,760-1,770 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 Gram dal 07,400-07,500 07,400-07,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Tuar 04,800-04,900 04,600-04,700 Tuardal 07,700-07,800 07,500-07,600 Moong 5,100-5,200 4,900-4,950 Moongdal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 07,900-08,000 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600