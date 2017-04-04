BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 04 Apr.04 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices moved down further due to low retail demand. * Moong prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 05,050 295-345 295-340 Wheat Tukda 15,600 305-460 305-425 Jowar White 140 235-535 240-520 Bajra 0,030 225-292 220-290 PULSES Gram 05,225 1,070-1,176 1,060-1,168 Udid 0,400 0,850-1,225 0,850-1,260 Moong 0,200 0,800-1,140 0,975-1,100 Tuar 0,650 0,730-0,970 0,800-0,970 Maize 015 265-325 280-320 Vaal Deshi 085 0,750-0,880 0,650-0,895 Choli 0,035 0,750-1,445 0,875-1,500 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,690-1,700 1,710-1,720 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 Gram dal 07,400-07,500 07,400-07,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Tuar 04,800-04,900 04,800-04,900 Tuardal 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Moong 5,400-5,500 5,100-5,200 Moongdal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 07,900-08,000 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
BANGALORE, May 26The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 28900 ICS-103(23mm) 33400 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)