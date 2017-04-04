Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 04 Apr.04 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices moved down further due to low retail demand. * Moong prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 05,050 295-345 295-340 Wheat Tukda 15,600 305-460 305-425 Jowar White 140 235-535 240-520 Bajra 0,030 225-292 220-290 PULSES Gram 05,225 1,070-1,176 1,060-1,168 Udid 0,400 0,850-1,225 0,850-1,260 Moong 0,200 0,800-1,140 0,975-1,100 Tuar 0,650 0,730-0,970 0,800-0,970 Maize 015 265-325 280-320 Vaal Deshi 085 0,750-0,880 0,650-0,895 Choli 0,035 0,750-1,445 0,875-1,500 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,690-1,700 1,710-1,720 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 Gram dal 07,400-07,500 07,400-07,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Tuar 04,800-04,900 04,800-04,900 Tuardal 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Moong 5,400-5,500 5,100-5,200 Moongdal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 07,900-08,000 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600