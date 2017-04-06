Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 06 Apr.06 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. * Moong and Moong Daal prices improved due to thin supply. * Rice prices moved up due to firm advices from producing centers. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 06,560 297-349 295-345 Wheat Tukda 10,140 307-485 305-460 Jowar White 110 240-530 235-535 Bajra 0,035 220-300 225-292 PULSES Gram 05,840 1,060-1,181 1,070-1,176 Udid 0,550 0,750-1,190 0,850-1,225 Moong 0,150 0,850-1,100 0,800-1,140 Tuar 1,050 0,700-0,940 0,730-0,970 Maize 012 265-330 265-325 Vaal Deshi 080 0,700-0,900 0,750-0,880 Choli 0,040 0,950-1,188 0,750-1,445 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,690-1,700 1,690-1,700 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 Gram dal 07,400-07,500 07,400-07,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Tuar 04,800-04,900 04,800-04,900 Tuardal 07,400-07,500 07,700-07,800 Moong 5,700-5,800 5,400-5,500 Moongdal 6,000-6,050 5,500-5,550 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 07,900-08,000 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,800-5,900 5,500-5,600