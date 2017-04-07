Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 07 Apr.07 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Tuar Daal prices moved down due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 05,000 297-361 297-349 Wheat Tukda 007120 306-475 307-485 Jowar White 160 265-520 240-530 Bajra 0,030 222-295 220-300 PULSES Gram 03,880 1,050-1,171 1,060-1,181 Udid 0,515 0,800-1,220 0,750-1,190 Moong 0,200 0,800-1,100 0,850-1,100 Tuar 0,700 0,700-0,840 0,700-0,940 Maize 015 260-335 265-330 Vaal Deshi 095 0,705-1,000 0,700-0,900 Choli 0,030 0,750-1,438 0,950-1,188 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,690-1,700 1,690-1,700 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 Gram dal 07,400-07,500 07,400-07,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Tuar 04,800-04,900 04,800-04,900 Tuardal 07,300-07,400 07,400-07,500 Moong 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moongdal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 08,200-08,300 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900