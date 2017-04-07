BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 07 Apr.07 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Tuar Daal prices moved down due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 05,000 297-361 297-349 Wheat Tukda 007120 306-475 307-485 Jowar White 160 265-520 240-530 Bajra 0,030 222-295 220-300 PULSES Gram 03,880 1,050-1,171 1,060-1,181 Udid 0,515 0,800-1,220 0,750-1,190 Moong 0,200 0,800-1,100 0,850-1,100 Tuar 0,700 0,700-0,840 0,700-0,940 Maize 015 260-335 265-330 Vaal Deshi 095 0,705-1,000 0,700-0,900 Choli 0,030 0,750-1,438 0,950-1,188 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,690-1,700 1,690-1,700 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 Gram dal 07,400-07,500 07,400-07,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Tuar 04,800-04,900 04,800-04,900 Tuardal 07,300-07,400 07,400-07,500 Moong 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moongdal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 08,200-08,300 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
BANGALORE, May 26The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 28900 ICS-103(23mm) 33400 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)