Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 10 Apr.10 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram daal prices eased due to low retail demand. * Moong Daal improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 04,900 299-375 297-361 Wheat Tukda 13,500 306-484 306-475 Jowar White 465 300-520 265-520 Bajra 0,030 225-305 222-295 PULSES Gram 03,620 1,001-1,120 1,050-1,171 Udid 0,950 0,900-1,235 0,800-1,220 Moong 0,400 0,800-1,100 0,800-1,100 Tuar 1,000 0,700-0,810 0,700-0,840 Maize 030 260-335 260-335 Vaal Deshi 205 0,700-1,085 0,705-1,000 Choli 0,050 0,800-1,560 0,750-1,438 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,690-1,700 1,690-1,700 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 05,800-05,900 05,900-06,000 Gram dal 07,300-07,400 07,400-07,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Tuar 04,800-04,900 04,800-04,900 Tuardal 07,300-07,400 07,300-07,400 Moong 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moongdal 6,200-6,250 6,000-6,050 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 08,200-08,300 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900