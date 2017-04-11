Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 11 Apr.11 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Tuar Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. * Rajkot market yard is closed on account of Hanuman Jayanti. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 299-375 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 306-484 Jowar White 000 000-000 300-520 Bajra 0,000 000-000 225-305 PULSES Gram 00,000 0,000-0,000 1,001-1,120 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,900-1,235 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,800-1,100 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,700-0,810 Maize 000 000-000 260-335 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,700-1,085 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,800-1,560 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,690-1,700 1,690-1,700 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900 Gram dal 07,300-07,400 07,300-07,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Tuar 04,800-04,900 04,800-04,900 Tuardal 07,200-07,300 07,300-07,400 Moong 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moongdal 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 08,200-08,300 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900