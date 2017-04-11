BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 11 Apr.11 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Tuar Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. * Rajkot market yard is closed on account of Hanuman Jayanti. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 299-375 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 306-484 Jowar White 000 000-000 300-520 Bajra 0,000 000-000 225-305 PULSES Gram 00,000 0,000-0,000 1,001-1,120 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,900-1,235 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,800-1,100 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,700-0,810 Maize 000 000-000 260-335 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,700-1,085 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,800-1,560 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,690-1,700 1,690-1,700 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900 Gram dal 07,300-07,400 07,300-07,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Tuar 04,800-04,900 04,800-04,900 Tuardal 07,200-07,300 07,300-07,400 Moong 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moongdal 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 08,200-08,300 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
BANGALORE, May 26The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 28900 ICS-103(23mm) 33400 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)