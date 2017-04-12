Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 12 Apr.12 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. * Rice prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,900 297-355 299-375 Wheat Tukda 09,800 307-465 306-484 Jowar White 455 305-515 300-520 Bajra 0,030 227-310 225-305 PULSES Gram 03,220 1,014-1,124 1,001-1,120 Udid 0,750 0,870-1,240 0,900-1,235 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,800-1,100 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,700-0,810 Maize 035 265-340 260-335 Vaal Deshi 205 0,700-1,050 0,700-1,085 Choli 0,045 0,750-1,691 0,800-1,560 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,690-1,700 1,690-1,700 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 05,650-05,750 05,800-05,900 Gram dal 07,300-07,400 07,300-07,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Tuar 04,800-04,900 04,800-04,900 Tuardal 07,200-07,300 07,200-07,300 Moong 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moongdal 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 08,200-08,300 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 5,600-6,100 5,800-5,900