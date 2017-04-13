Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 13 Apr.13 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar Daal prices moved down due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,350 295-375 297-355 Wheat Tukda 11,000 305-461 307-465 Jowar White 370 310-520 305-515 Bajra 0,035 220-295 227-310 PULSES Gram 02,825 1,020-1,177 1,014-1,124 Udid 0,525 0,725-1,200 0,870-1,240 Moong 0,150 0,750-1,100 0,800-1,100 Tuar 0,615 0,650-0,820 0,700-0,810 Maize 030 260-330 265-340 Vaal Deshi 250 0,705-0,950 0,700-1,050 Choli 0,040 0,755-1,685 0,750-1,691 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,670-1,680 1,690-1,700 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 05,650-05,750 05,650-05,750 Gram dal 07,300-07,400 07,300-07,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Tuar 04,800-04,900 04,800-04,900 Tuardal 07,000-07,100 07,200-07,300 Moong 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moongdal 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 08,400-08,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 5,600-6,100 6,000-6,100