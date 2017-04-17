Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 17 Apr.17 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to increased arrivals. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 07,050 292-370 295-375 Wheat Tukda 26,500 304-454 305-461 Jowar White 515 363-510 310-520 Bajra 0,040 220-290 220-295 PULSES Gram 01,800 1,050-1,154 1,020-1,177 Udid 0,700 0,800-1,170 0,725-1,200 Moong 0,225 0,750-1,131 0,750-1,100 Tuar 0,800 0,600-0,750 0,650-0,820 Maize 015 260-330 260-330 Vaal Deshi 350 0,725-0,975 0,705-0,950 Choli 0,055 0,850-1,681 0,755-1,685 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 05,800-05,900 05,650-05,750 Gram dal 07,500-07,600 07,300-07,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,250-5,350 5,100-5,200 Tuar 04,800-04,900 04,800-04,900 Tuardal 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100 Moong 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moongdal 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 08,400-08,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100