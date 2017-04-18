Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 18 Apr.18 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Moong and Moong Daal prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 06,500 290-364 292-370 Wheat Tukda 24,300 305-460 304-454 Jowar White 510 350-515 363-510 Bajra 0,035 220-295 220-290 PULSES Gram 02,560 1,012-1,171 1,050-1,154 Udid 0,600 0,805-1,172 0,800-1,170 Moong 0,100 0,800-1,160 0,750-1,131 Tuar 1,000 0,650-0,725 0,600-0,750 Maize 012 270-320 260-330 Vaal Deshi 265 0,750-0,990 0,725-0,975 Choli 0,059 0,725-1,495 0,850-1,681 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 05,900-06,000 05,800-05,900 Gram dal 07,500-07,600 07,500-07,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,250-5,350 5,250-5,350 Tuar 04,800-04,900 04,800-04,900 Tuardal 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100 Moong 5,800-5,900 5,700-5,800 Moongdal 6,400-6,450 6,200-6,250 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 08,400-08,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100