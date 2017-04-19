BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 19 Apr.19 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN9 Wheat Lokwan 05,700 291-375 290-364 Wheat Tukda 16,050 300-455 305-460 Jowar White 530 325-515 350-515 Bajra 0,030 225-320 220-295 PULSES Gram 01,670 1,022-1,170 1,012-1,171 Udid 0,400 0,800-1,117 0,805-1,172 Moong 0,200 0,800-1,100 0,800-1,160 Tuar 0,800 0,650-0,700 0,650-0,725 Maize 014 272-325 270-320 Vaal Deshi 325 0,600-0,950 0,750-0,990 Choli 0,030 0,750-1,590 0,725-1,495 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 Gram dal 07,500-07,600 07,500-07,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,250-5,350 5,250-5,350 Tuar 04,600-04,700 04,800-04,900 Tuardal 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100 Moong 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moongdal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 08,400-08,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
BANGALORE, May 26The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 28900 ICS-103(23mm) 33400 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)