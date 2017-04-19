Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 19 Apr.19 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN9 Wheat Lokwan 05,700 291-375 290-364 Wheat Tukda 16,050 300-455 305-460 Jowar White 530 325-515 350-515 Bajra 0,030 225-320 220-295 PULSES Gram 01,670 1,022-1,170 1,012-1,171 Udid 0,400 0,800-1,117 0,805-1,172 Moong 0,200 0,800-1,100 0,800-1,160 Tuar 0,800 0,650-0,700 0,650-0,725 Maize 014 272-325 270-320 Vaal Deshi 325 0,600-0,950 0,750-0,990 Choli 0,030 0,750-1,590 0,725-1,495 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 Gram dal 07,500-07,600 07,500-07,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,250-5,350 5,250-5,350 Tuar 04,600-04,700 04,800-04,900 Tuardal 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100 Moong 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moongdal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 08,400-08,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100